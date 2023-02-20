England.- The King Charles III from England met with military recruits Ukrainians who are receiving training from British and international forces in the South West of England.

The mission The five-week course aims to provide basic combat training to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in their country. In addition, Carlos III met with international militaries who joined forces with the British Army to support the training of Ukrainian troops in other areas of the country.

The King, accompanied by the British Chief of Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, shook hands with some of the Ukrainian military present. on british territory within the framework of this training program.

The British press has highlighted the importance of this meeting, which reflects the UK pledge in the training of Ukrainian troops to do against Russian aggression.

The British authorities launched at the beginning of the year this program of training for Ukrainian soldiers inexperienced in order to provide combat skills to survive and be effective on the front lines.

From Ukraine, the Armed Forces explained that the initiative would allow their recruits to defend their homeland from Russian aggression, since the training provides that inexperienced soldiers can test what they have learned in these weeks.

Charles III has been committed to supporting Ukraine for a long time. In early February, received at Buckingham Palace to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of a small tour that also took him to Paris and Brussels. This meeting has been another step in the close collaboration between the two countries on security and defense issues.

With information from Europa Press