“Health care workers are an example to be celebrated and admired, but also to be imitated and defended all together”. So Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi, on the occasion of the National Day of healthcare, social-health, social-welfare and voluntary workers, which is celebrated today. It is no coincidence, he recalls, “the slogan chosen this year to celebrate the over 1.5 million health professionals who work in our country is ‘Together to ensure everyone’s health’. On the one hand, we want to express our gratitude and admiration for the professionalism, dedication and courage of the healthcare personnel, an example to inspire us, on the other hand we want to reiterate our full support and support for the more than legitimate requests relating to the current and difficult conditions in which they work”.

‘Together’ is therefore a “choral thanksgiving – underlines Tortorella – and the promise to continue to be by their side with all the tools available to Consulcesi, which has always been at the service of doctors, nurses and all health professionals”. Protecting and “supporting our healthcare personnel together – she concludes – also means protecting and defending the health of the entire Italian population. Healthcare professionals are the guardians of our present and our future”.