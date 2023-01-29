The Coronation of King Carlos III in May it will feature a star-studded concert, a great “national lunch” and an initiative to promote volunteerism, in addition to the traditional ceremony and parades, announced in recent days the Buckingham Palace.

The official residence of the 74-year-old British monarch explained that on Saturday, May 6, the events will begin with the “king’s procession”, in which Carlos III and the queen consort, Camila, will arrive at Westminster Abbey, in the center of the British capital.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate a solemn religious service there in which the sovereign will receive the crown and symbols of his reign, after having ascended to the throne last September when his mother, Isabel II, died at the age of 96.

Along with other members of the royal family, Carlos III and Camila will return to Buckingham Palace in a “coronation procession” and greet citizens from the balcony of their London residence.

On Sunday, “global music icons and contemporary stars” will participate in a concert in Windsor, another of the royal residences, which will be offered live by the BBC public channel.

Among other artists, the Coronation Choir will participate in the recital, made up of a selection of singers from various British groups, including ensembles in which refugees, health system employees and members of the LGBTQ+ community participate, detailed the Palace.

The three-day festivities, ceremonies and community events will be an opportunity “for people to come together in celebration of a historic occasion,” he added.

Until then, the monarchy will try to reduce the negative impact of the inflammatory statements about the royal family contained in the memoir. “In the shadow”by Prince Henry, the King’s youngest son, published this month.

Yet It is not known if Harry – who lives in the United States – and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, will attend the coronationbut a recent report in the Sunday Times noted that there could be a reconciliation with his father and his brother William, heir to the throne, before the celebration.

Carlos II also assumed as head of state of the 14 countries of the British Commonwealth (Commonwealth), including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The coronation usually takes place a few months after the monarch assumes his functions, since there is a period of national mourning and many details to adjust.

The procession

Charles III’s coronation, the first in the UK since 1953, will take place on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey, where they have been made for 900 years. His wife Camila, 75, will also be crowned as consort.

The couple will arrive from the palace without other members of the royal family, in what is known as the “king’s procession”, and then return with a retinue, known as the “coronation procession”.

Buckingham Palace, the British royal residence, has a diversity of wild species and trees.

To close the first day, the members of royalty will greet the population from a balcony of Buckingham Palace, on whose esplanade thousands of people are expected to gather.

A ‘special’ concert

The next day, there will be a “Special Coronation Concert” at Windsor Castle, West London, broadcast live on the BBC, which will feature “world music icons and contemporary stars”.

A “coronation choir” will also perform, made up of amateur singing groups from across the UK, from choirs of refugees, health workers and LGTBQ+ groups (lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, ‘queer’ and others). as well as deaf people.

The main course will arrive at night, with a light show entitled “Light up the nation” that will fill emblematic places with colors, with projectors, lasers and drones.

Neighbors and communities will be invited to participate in “great coronation luncheons”, as a “national act of celebration and friendship”. Monday, the last day of the festivities (which this year will be a holiday), will be organized by charitable and religious groups, which “will highlight the positive impact of volunteerism in the nation’s communities.”

Who can attend the coronation of Carlos III?

All those who demonstrate with irrefutable evidence that an ancestor of theirs has played a role in previous coronations can attend. There is not much time left to send the application to Buckingham Palace, because the term ends on February 3.

But those who prove, family tree in hand, that an ancestor of theirs played a role in some coronation in British history, will be able to do so again during the coronation of Charles III.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP