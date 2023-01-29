Mexico City.- The address of the Collective Transport System (STC) differed with the line of investigation maintained by the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) that the damage to the wiring that caused the crash in the line 3 it may have been cut by Metro personnel.

In a statement addressed to its workers, the STC assured that these types of events are usually related to criminal groups dedicated to the theft of copper cables.

“The investigation and the results of the expert opinions of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJ) point to cable theft as one of the causes of the accident on January 7, in the records outside the facilities of Metro Line 3”, he argued.

“This transport system has presented to the FGJ, on various occasions, complaints of copper cable theft carried out by criminal groups outside the Metro.”

The Subway He assured that the investigations are still ongoing to find those responsible for these robberies, in addition to the alleged atypical acts that have originated in the last four weeks within the facilities.

In such a way that, authorities of the Metro continued requesting the presence of the National Guard, simultaneously with elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) within all seasons.

In addition to the deployment of night brigades that began on January 26, and which are made up of specialized Metro technicians, who carry out the daily inspection of tracks, wiring, electrical and electromechanical systems.

On Friday, the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office had indicated that it was investigating whether the damage to the wiring had been caused by people outside or inside the STC.

We recommend you read:

Sheinbaum gives advances from his government to citizens of Querétaro and Aguascalientes

They point to a political tinge in the L-3 expert report

Yesterday, the National Union of Workers of the Collective Transport System assured that the expert report on the train crash prepared by the FGJ distorted the causes of the accident due to political interests.