Kimberly Loaiza, one of the most popular figures on social networks in Mexico, is will present at the Potosina National Fair (Fenapo) 2023, in San Luis Potosi.

The news was released by the city’s governor, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, through his social networks.

Fenapo is just over four months away from starting and the first artists who will be part of the poster of the Teatro del Pueblo

This time it’s about Kimberly Loaiza, who will have a concert at Fenapo 2023 in San Luis Potosi.

This fair is one of the most important events in the state, where national and international artists perform at the Teatro del Pueblo and the Palenque.

So far, only two artists have been confirmed for the event: the Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and Kimberly Loaiza.

It is expected that in the coming weeks they will continue to be made known through social networks What other artists will be part of the Teatro del Pueblo poster and the Palenque of San Luis Potosí, before the official dates of the Fenapo concerts are announced.

It should be noted that, although it had been rumored about a possible presentation of Luis Miguel at Fenapo, Governor Gallardo Cardona clarified that the singer will not appear at this event.

Who is Kimberly Loaiza?

Kimberly Loaizaoriginally from Mexicali, is cantante, influencer, model and one of the biggest YouTube stars in the country.

She began her career in 2016 with her first video “My First Video” and quickly rose to fame for her vlogs, challenges, and pranks.

Over time, she has managed to establish herself as a social media star with a large following on her YouTube channels.

In addition, Kimberly has ventured into the musical world, where she has managed to position several songs, such as “Después de las 12”, “Me Diste”, “Incondicional” and others, which have been well received by her fans.