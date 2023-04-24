escape from the war

On the outskirts of the city, people carried their bags on foot to bus stops in an attempt to escape .

A Reuters reporter returned to his family’s home on Sunday and painted a picture of what happened to Khartoum after eight days of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. His journey normally takes just over half an hour, but this time it took three hours in the chaos of the conflict .

The city has been the target of relentless air strikes, shelling and gun battles day and night since the end of Ramadan and during the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, which ends on Sunday, despite repeated pledges of a ceasefire. .

The Rapid Support Forces entrenched themselves in several neighborhoods, taking control of buildings, while the army resorted to air strikes and heavy artillery in an attempt to force its opponents to retreat, according to residents and witnesses interviewed by Reuters. The army said it was seeking to clear the capital of “hotbeds of rebel groups”. “.

The violence cut off water and electricity in many parts of the city, damaged hospitals and led to the closure of some of them. Many civilians are trapped in their homes or stranded and risk looting and looting if they venture outside. .