The North Korean leader, Kim jong-un, has put the economy and the food crisis as the priorities of his country for 2022, in a speech he gave to define the national agenda during this year. In the speech He did not cite the United States at any time, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Food crisis

Furthermore, Kim tried to emphasize the importance of reverse food shortages through which the country passes. The moment of enormous isolation that lives North Korea to combat the pandemic, which has affected imports, and the onslaught of these natural phenomena have redoubled concern because of the food situation from the country.

Even so, the regime does not appear to have plans to modify its policy of absolutely closed borders, since the plenary session has emphasized the success of the current system of “quarantine”, which it has described as “first national priority” and has urged to continue strengthening.

Thus, the North Korean leader described the challenges of 2022 as “a great life and death struggle” and set out the “important task of making radical progress in solving the problem of food, clothing and housing for the people,” according to KCNA. Faced with the prospect of a food crisis, a UN human rights specialist warned in October that the most vulnerable in the country were “at risk of famine.”

Economic development and promotion of agriculture

In addition, the plenary session has emphasized promoting andl economic development, urging the improvement of industries chemistry, electric, from machinery, bunker or from the system railway, and, above all, has highlighted the need to modernize the rural environment,

“The rural construction policy of our party is to convert all the rural villages of the country into localities in the near future. ideally prosperous and socialists on a level similar to that of the city of Samjiyon, “explains Rodong (a North Korean newspaper), referring to the population of North-East North Korea whose comprehensive urban reform was recently presented.

Thus, it stood out building houses for areas affected in recent years by typhoons that have destroyed entire crops, which is why the need to achieve “successful agriculture” and to promote reforestation, the improvement of channels and works to avoid landslides.