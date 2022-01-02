[Rassegna stampa] – In a few sports, the 2022 that has just begun will represent an epochal turning point as well as in Formula 1. After being postponed for a year and thus paradoxically allowing us to witness one of the most spectacular and memorable seasons ever, the technical revolution long awaited and desired by the leaders of the Circus – Ross Brawn above all – is ready to go on stage. New cars, theoretically more suited to battle on the track, and – at least this Stefano Domenicali hopes – new equilibriums that will prevent a single team from monopolizing entire seasons, as happened in recent years with Red Bull first and Mercedes then.

The Ferrari. Maranello has not won a Drivers’ World Championship since 2007, a Constructors’ title since 2008 and a GP since 2019. 2021 represented a restart year for the Prancing Horse, but finishing third in the constructors’ championship at 290 points from first place certainly cannot be a point of arrival. Mattia Binotto has always talked about the introduction of the new regulations as the moment in which the redhead should have been ready to return to the top. Now is the time to turn words into action. It is not mandatory to win, but it is mandatory to compete on a regular basis to do so.

On the Corriere della Sera Daniele Sparisci analyzed what could – and should – be the 2022 of the Scuderia. “The countdown has been running fast for months, 2022 is one of the most anticipated seasons ever. […]. In Maranello they have staked everything on this championship […] sacrificing the precedents […]. Charles Leclerc is about to enter his fourth season in the red, a decisive career crossroads with a contract until 2024, and with a teammate, Carlos Sainz, who scored more points than him on his debut. […]. The drivers chapter is the most solid part of Ferrari, on the rest the hopes and the unknowns concern the ability to have interpreted the new rules well. […] Mattia Binotto is playing for the future with the single-seater that will be unveiled in February. It’s another zero year in the factory and on the track […]. Behind the scenes there is a cautious optimism about the choices for engine and aerodynamics, but the cards are very covered. Waiting for the lie detector to speak “.