In February 2014, Van U. stabbed Els Borst (81) to death at her house in Bilthoven. Almost a year later he stabbed his sister Lois to death in Rotterdam during an argument, also with dozens of stab wounds. Van U. lived in a building with his sister.

The Rotterdammer confessed to both murders during the lawsuits. He said he killed the former health minister because of a “divine order to kill whoever was responsible for the euthanasia policy”. “As a child, I had a dream in which God, the devil and Jesus stood before me and told me to kill the person responsible for euthanasia,” he said during his appeal in February 2017. He killed his sister because she killed him. bullied and wanted to drive him to suicide.