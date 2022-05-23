This Monday, May 23, the interview of Ethel Well to Melissa Paredes, which caused great expectation among all viewers. During the first minutes of “America Today”, before presenting the report, the driver assured that she is capable of carrying out an objective conversation about the controversy that has arisen between the model and Rodrigo Cuba.

Said clarification was made in order to avoid subsequent comments, therefore, she stressed that she has a professional career that supports and accredits her to be able to carry out all kinds of interviews.

What did Ethel Pozo say about her interview with Melissa Paredes?

“Me, before being a friend and being a mother, I decided to study communications, I went to a university for five years, I did a postgraduate ; And today I have the scoop of interviewing Melissa, just as I interviewed Tilsa Lozano at the time, just as I also interviewed Melissa Klug when Jefferson Farfán wanted to lower her child support. This is not the first interview I have done within a controversy, “she said.

“It was my turn, the interviewee is the one who chooses who gives the scoop and, as I repeat, many wanted to have it, because we have it here in ‘America today,'” he mentioned.

Ethel Pozo clarifies about her friendship with Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba

“Here we are to show you what an interview was like, there is no friendship here, if there is someone who thinks that I am more of a friend of Melissa, I think that the people who follow me know that in December I distanced myself from her for not agreeing with the decisions he made in his personal life, I still do not agree, but that has nothing to do with it, “he explained.

“With Rodrigo Cuba we are also united by a friendship, because he is also a friend of my boyfriend. So here the friendship is on both sides, ”she added.