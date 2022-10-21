MR Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:27



Kiko Rivera has been admitted to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville since last morning due to a serious health problem, as reported by the ‘Fiesta’ program presented by Emma García.

Throughout the morning, the family is expected to send a statement detailing their state of health and explaining the reasons for hospitalization. Although from the aforementioned program they have detailed that «the next 24 hours will be decisive for the DJ».