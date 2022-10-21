Diseases | Doctors without borders: Cholera is spreading worryingly, there is not enough vaccine for everyone

Cholera has been detected in almost 30 countries this year. The disease is spreading in, for example, Syria and Haiti.

Cholera is now spreading in the world in an alarming way, says Doctors Without Borders. The situation is made worse by the fact that there is a dire shortage of cholera vaccines.

Cholera has already been detected in 29 countries this year. During the last five years, cholera has occurred in an average of 20 countries, so the disease is now spreading more widely than before.

According to the organization, the reason behind the increase in cholera is that floods, droughts, conflicts and population movements limit access to clean water.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that causes diarrhea and vomiting. The disease leads to rapid dehydration and can kill in a few hours without treatment. Cholera is caused by feces-derived bacteria in dirty or stagnant water entering drinking water or food.

Harley Street without borders is currently treating cholera patients in Syria and Haiti, for example. According to the organization, the number of patients is exceptional.

Cholera has been spreading in Syria since September. The background is polluted water near the Euphrates River and a severe water shortage in the northern part of the country. More than 13,000 suspected cholera cases and 60 deaths have been reported in Syria. Doctors Without Borders has a cholera treatment center in Raqqa, where nearly 600 patients were treated in the first two weeks.

Cholera had not occurred in Haiti for three years, but now the disease is spreading in the country again. Doctors Without Borders has treated around 500 patients in its four cholera centers in Haiti this month.

Cholera vaccines production is not enough to meet the need. This year, it is anticipated that 36 million vaccine doses will be produced, of which 24 million have already been administered. In addition, eight million doses are to be distributed for emergency vaccinations, so only four million doses remain in stock.

Normally, two doses of cholera vaccines are given, but the vaccine shortage has forced the international coordination group ICG, which operates under the auspices of the World Health Organization, to temporarily change the guidelines and recommend one dose.

“One dose gives shorter protection, but it’s a fair and equitable way to try to protect as many people as possible when cholera is spreading in different parts of the world at the same time,” Dr. Daniela Garone The press release tells about the organization Doctors Without Borders.

The one-dose strategy has proven effective in fighting epidemics, but it is only a short-term solution. According to the organization, global vaccine production should be urgently increased to improve the situation.