First teaser images of the new Kia K4. The compact sedan of the Korean brand will officially debut on March 21st and will then be previewed before the general public at the New York Auto Show scheduled for March 27th, where the world debut will take place.

The design

The new generation of the model shows in these first official images its sinuous and fluid lines that emerge from the dim light, with the elegance of the silhouette that passes from the front where the distinctive light clusters stand out to the rear. Despite representing a model devoted to practicality and comfort, Kia K4 does not hide its sporting vocation which also emerges in this new generation.

The world debut of Kia K4

Kia will broadcast the world premiere in New York live on the worldwide.kia.com channel, with the live broadcast that can be followed by anyone. In the days leading up to the event, the Korean car manufacturer will provide further technical details on the car.