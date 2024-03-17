The officials of the National Water Commission must fulfill their responsibility in the monitoring the use of the vital liquid to prevent chaos from worsening in the final stretch of the fall-winter agricultural cycle in Sinaloa. If we do not act, those who would lose are the producers, including those who did respect the planting plan that was established with restrictions in establishing the surface for different crops, mainly corn and wheat. The irrigation modules have each assigned their volume for the authorized surface, but the problem that is occurring is that some already have a smaller volume than they should have to date, so there is a risk that it will not even be enough for the producers who planted what was authorized. The problem is because the water was given to producers who planted too much, who did not respect the authorized surface area. And they use the water for the authorized surface under the argument of the water rescue program, but in some cases this is a ruse and a mere screen with the complacency of the presidents of the irrigation modules.

THESE ARE the ones that CNA officials must adjust so that it is rectified and do not come out with the idea that users in the assemblies must sanction the leaders of the modules, which is laughable that they come out with that position. The module delegates are co-opted by the leaders. There are cases in which there are signs of putting order so that the problem does not grow, such as in the Taxtes Irrigation Module, in Ahome, whose leadership has already filed two criminal lawsuits against producers for the theft of water to irrigate areas planted with extra corn, unauthorized.

THIS SHOULD BE DONE BY other module leaders, but They don't do it for reasons that the producers reject. And it is where the officials of the National Water Commission must act independently of the users or delegates settling scores with their leaders.