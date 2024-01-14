Today FC Barcelona was competing for the first title of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, against a rival like Real Madrid. The Blaugranas were not up to the challenge and were beaten 4-1. Xavi Hernández's project is in total crisis and its continuity could be in question if more results like this are achieved.
Below we leave you with the calendar with the next five FC Barcelona games:
This Thursday, the excitement of the Copa del Rey moves to the field as Unionistas face Barcelona in the round of 16. Unionistas, the only team from the 1st RFEF that remains in the competition, will seek to make a splash against the Catalan giant. In this picturesque setting, the Salamancan group will try to surprise and leave their mark on a night that promises to be unforgettable. Barcelona, for its part, cannot underestimate its opponent and will have to face it with determination in search of advancing in this exciting Copa del Rey.
This will be the first match of the second round of the league competition. In the first leg the Catalans won with a resounding five to zero.
In the next LaLiga match, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Villarreal in Montjuic. Marcelino's team is in a very negative dynamic, in a season that so far is not going as expected. Despite having high-level players, the team is not getting off to a good start, closer to relegation than to European competitions, so Xavi Hernández's team may have a good opportunity to give joy to its fans, although Villarreal I'm sure he won't make it easy.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. For its part, Xavi's team will not want to lose points with the teams that command the classification, while the Navarrese team will try to maintain that comfort in the middle of the table, moving as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
They will have to visit an Alavés team that is currently avoiding the relegation spots but cannot relax in the competition. Xavi Hernández's team will open the month of February away from his house.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Unionists
|
January 18
|
19:30 ESP, 15:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar +
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 Mx
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Villarreal
|
January 27th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Alavés
|
February 3rd
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
#calendar #Barcelona #games
Leave a Reply