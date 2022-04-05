The Revolutionary Front, which signed the Sudanese peace agreement in October 2020 and participates in the current government, demanded a return to the constitutional document and create the atmosphere to get out of the current crisis in the country, by stopping violence against protesters, lifting the state of emergency and releasing detainees, led by members of the committee to dismantle the Brotherhood regime. which was formed following the overthrow of the regime of Omar al-Bashir in a popular revolution on April 11, 2019.

The cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North witnessed a heavy security deployment, on Monday, coinciding with night demonstrations that pervaded most of the capital’s neighborhoods and other cities.

Since the army commander, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, announced on October 25, measures that ended the partnership between the civil and military sectors, massive protests have continued in Sudanese cities, resulting in the killing of 92 people and the injury of more than two thousand with live bullets and tear gas, amid great criticism from the United Nations and the international community. The way the security forces deal with the protesters.

Efforts to resolve the crisis face great obstacles in light of the street’s insistence on not negotiating with the army, demanding purely civilian rule, returning it to its barracks, and dissolving armed militias.

The past hours witnessed noticeable tension between the Sovereignty Council and the UN mission, which is leading an initiative in coordination with the African Union and the IGAD group to reach a solution to the crisis that has almost disrupted most aspects of life in the country. Al-Burhan threatened to expel Volker Peretz, the head of the mission, accusing him of interfering in Sudanese affairs and working outside the mandate set for it.

However, the mission’s spokesperson, Fadi El-Qadi, told Sky News Arabia that the mission is working in accordance with the tasks entrusted to it in UN Security Council Resolution 2524 adopted in June 2020, including being briefed on the mission of good offices to bridge the gap between the various Sudanese parties.

The mission stressed that it is not impartial in defending human rights issues, noting that its work in Sudan comes from the fact that it is part of the United Nations that extends a helping hand to its members, and it is not “interference.”

In this turbulent atmosphere, Al-Hadi Idris, a member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Revolutionary Front, announced a roadmap included by the UN mission, which includes meeting all political components during the next two days to resolve the crisis under the slogan “Sudan first.”

Idris called on the military component to begin releasing detainees, lifting the state of emergency to build confidence, and entering into a constructive dialogue between the parties to the constitutional document: freedom and change, the military component, the peace parties, resistance committees, and all the forces of the living revolution, to form a government, in order to address the crisis that resulted from recent decisions and to return to the constitutional document and the path Democrat.