THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 02:35



The Region of Murcia will seek at the Fruit Logistica fair in Berlin the opening of new commercial markets that will allow producers and exporters to counteract the negative effects caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequent instability in the EU markets, says the Regional Government in a statement, coinciding with the inauguration today of this fruit and vegetable event that will have its doors open until Thursday. President López Miras and Minister Antonio Luengo accompany the Murcian delegation made up of 61 companies during these sessions.

“We are number one”



Proexport and its associated companies point out that the reunion with the German fair –after the event was suspended in 2021 due to the pandemic– has as its main objective “to generate trust and reinforce the idea that the Region of Murcia and the southeast of Spain are synonymous with security. We want to convey the message that the members of the entity are reliable partners in the international fruit and vegetable trade,” the association said in a statement.

Heading the Proexport delegation will be its president, Mariano Zapata, accompanied by representatives of the firms Agrícola Santa Eulalia, Agridemur Marketing, Agromediterránea Hortofrutícola, Agromontes Fresh Group, Campo de Lorca, Difrusa Export, Fruca Marketing, Fruveg Sociedad Cooperativa, Grupo Hortofrutícola Paloma, G’S España Holdings, Hortofortini España, Kettl, Looije Águilas, Mecagrisa, Bonnysa, Primaflor, Sol y Tierra Campo de Cartagena, and Surinver. To these are added other companies integrated in Apoexpa, Ailimpo and Fecoam, among others.

Proexport associates monopolize a production volume of 1.5 million tons, very focused on horticultural crops, melon and watermelon. “In horticultural we are number one”, says its general manager Fernando Gómez.