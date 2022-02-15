The resident of the Comedy Club project, Garik Kharlamov, spoke about the possibility of emigrating from Russia and living abroad. V TelegramOn the Crop Circles channel, the humorist admitted that he had no plans to leave the country.

“Leave [из России] I’m not going anywhere. I love my country very much, ”the comedian emphasized, answering a fan’s question about whether he would like to live abroad. The comedian added that his family is in Russia, including his mother, daughter and sisters.

Kharlamov also recalled that he studied abroad in his youth. “I lived in Chicago in the United States of America, graduated from Stevenson High School (a school in Chicago – approx. “Tapes.ru”), hence, in fact, I speak a little English, ”he said.

Earlier, Kharlamov revealed his attitude to the Comedy Club. The comedian admitted that he did not initially believe in the success of the project. The comedian also stressed that he has no plans to leave the show.