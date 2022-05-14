Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)





The rule of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, for the UAE, which spanned over 18 years, constituted an important and landmark stage in the history and success of the UAE and its arrival in a short period of time to compete for the first places in the world in various fields, and at all levels. .

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on November 3, 2004, to become the President of the State, following the death of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

After his election, may God have mercy on him, as President of the UAE, he launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development and ensure prosperity for citizens.

One of his main goals, may God have mercy on him, was to follow the path of his father, who believed in the pioneering role of the UAE as a beacon guiding its people towards a prosperous future in which security and stability prevail.

On the 34th National Day on December 1, 2005, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, announced at the time the political, economic, social, scientific, and cultural “empowerment” program.

This speech served as a road map for the country’s internal and external sustainable development plans. In this speech, he urged, may God have mercy on him, the need to preserve the glorious march of the Union by increasing the cohesion of the nation’s people, directing and motivating their efforts.

The UAE witnessed strengthening cooperation and coordination between “federal and local” government agencies, private “political, religious, cultural, media and educational” organizations and civil society organizations to carry out their tasks in addressing challenges and facing national problems and concerns with all responsibility and transparency in order to achieve the public interest, in an atmosphere of political, security and legislative stability and policy The openness experienced by the state and encouraged.

The period of his rule, may God have mercy on him, also witnessed the activation and support of national institutions concerned with planning for education and training to rebalance the demographic structure and reform the structure of the labor market in the country. Achieving more health and social care, and providing adequate housing for every citizen family across the country.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid great attention to the projects of developing and modernizing the infrastructure and various service facilities, and worked to build a modern administrative apparatus and an integrated legislative system, as a basis for the process of economic and social development.

During his reign, may God have mercy on him, the Emirates reached Mars and made space its new field of competition with the best, most advanced and wealthy countries in the world, so that the Emirates made its mark on Earth and in space, to provide serious evidence that with management and challenge, Arab peoples can reach the highest ranks and compete with the best countries in the world .

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan supervised the development of the oil and gas sectors, and the manufacturing industries, which contributed with great success to the economic diversification of the country.

He, may God have mercy on him, also made extensive tours throughout the United Arab Emirates, to study the needs of the northern emirates, and ordered the construction of a number of housing projects, roads, education projects, and social services.

In addition, he launched, may God have mercy on him, an initiative to develop the legislative authority, by amending the mechanism for selecting members of the Federal National Council, in a way that combines election and appointment, allowing the selection of half of the members of the Federal National Council through direct elections by the people of the UAE.

Sports activities have a large share of the interest of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who was keen to follow them on an ongoing basis, especially football, and has great financial contributions to support and honor the local sports teams and clubs that achieve local, regional and international championships.

In 2009, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was re-elected as President of the UAE. At that time, he pledged, may God have mercy on him, to continue implementing the ambitious strategies of political, administrative, economic, social and cultural development that he had begun.

His wise leadership, may God have mercy on him, and his interest in the interests of the federal state had the credit for overcoming the financial and regional crises.

The foreign policy of the United Arab Emirates at the Gulf, Arab, Islamic and global levels, and the rules and principles that it adopts, is based on adherence to international conventions.

The empowerment phase had a significant and clear impact on it, as it witnessed the keenness of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pursue an active foreign policy that supports the UAE’s position as a prominent and effective member, regionally and globally.

He, may God have mercy on him, is considered one of the strongest supporters of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and believes that the success and achievements of this Council reflect the depth of cohesion between its leaders.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan also demonstrated his commitment to strengthening international relations by receiving leaders from Asia, Europe and other Arab countries.

He also, may God have mercy on him, made visits to the countries of Central Asia, to consolidate his relations with them after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan pursued relief and development policies that support countries and peoples in need.

In addition to government aid to the UAE, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works is the third largest donor of foreign aid in the country, as its various aids have reached more than 70 countries around the world.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched many initiatives and decisions aimed at improving the quality of life for the country and the citizen, and achieving the country’s highest priorities and sustainable development goals.

And he, may God have mercy on him, ordered the establishment of the Troubled Debt Management Fund on December 2, 2011, on the occasion of the 40th National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The beneficiaries of the fund’s exemption fall under the category of those obligated to pay, in addition to cases of social security, health disability, people with special needs, and a number of other humanitarian cases.

The banks give up half of the amount owed, and the government takes care of the remaining half. Within the framework of agreements with banks, the beneficiaries of bad debts review the banks to submit settlement requests.

After that, these banks study the financial situation of the settlement applicant in light of the attached documents, such as determining a source of monthly income from which the agreed upon settlement amounts will be deducted, which is 50 percent less than the value of the original loan.

The fund pays the full settlement amount to the bank in the form of a soft loan, which the fund provides to the troubled citizen.

The banks manage this loan on behalf of the fund, so that the monthly installment for payment does not exceed 25 percent of the income of the beneficiary, who must sign a pledge not to borrow during the period of commitment to repay the loan provided by the fund.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on a regular basis, issued directives to build and repair Emirati homes, as he was directing to follow up the speedy implementation of the replacement of old homes for all citizens in the various emirates.

In November 2015, he approved, may God have mercy on him, the UAE’s supreme policy in the field of science, technology and innovation, with a budget of more than 300 billion dirhams until 2021. The aim of this initiative is to change the equations of the national economy, and push it away from dependence on oil resources, and invest in the citizen Emiratis, and upgrading their knowledge in the field of science and technology.

Under the directives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the Cabinet approved 2015 as the year of innovation, and directed all federal agencies to intensify efforts and review government policies, with the aim of creating an environment conducive to innovation that would bring the UAE to the first places in the world.

This initiative aimed to support the efforts of the federal government, attract national skills, increase distinguished research, and enhance efforts to build a national cadre capable of leading the country towards further progress, prosperity, and innovation.

The principle of tolerance and acceptance of the other was a consistent Emirati approach during the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to be an authentic extension of the founding father. The policy of tolerance focuses on five main axes, represented in deepening the values ​​of tolerance and openness to cultures and peoples in society from By focusing on these values ​​in the new generations.

The axes also included the consolidation of the UAE’s position as a global capital for tolerance through a set of major initiatives and projects, including research contributions, and social studies specialized in the dialogue of civilizations, as well as cultural tolerance through a set of various societal and cultural initiatives.

It also included introducing legislation and policies aimed at promoting the values ​​of cultural, religious and social tolerance, and finally promoting the discourse of tolerance and acceptance of the other through targeted media initiatives.

During his reign, may God have mercy on him, the Emirates witnessed capacity development, modernization of institutions and restructuring of practices to achieve its aspirations to live in a society governed by justice and law, a state that enshrined the values ​​of integrity, accountability and transparency, guarantees rights, respects freedoms, supports thinking, analysis and creativity, and encourages the practice of dialogue, expression of opinion and participation. In decision-making, according to practices that establish the values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and preserve the state’s prestige and sovereignty, and the citizen’s security and safety.

In 2005, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, ordered the implementation of a comprehensive infrastructure throughout the country, and then directed the allocation of 16 billion dirhams to develop infrastructure and service facilities in the northern emirates to advance the economic and social progress in these areas , to keep pace with the civilized and urban development witnessed by the other emirates.

His interest, may God have mercy on him, continued in this file, and it constituted a major axis in the performance and success of the UAE in providing a decent life for its citizens.

During the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the “political empowerment phase” was launched, which aimed to strengthen and activate the role of the Federal National Council to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the executive institution.

The elections that were held to elect half the members of the council, including an increase in the minimum number of electoral bodies with no upper ceiling for their number, allowing the right to political participation for the largest number of citizens, constituted a complementary step to the steps that preceded it within the framework of implementing the “empowerment phase” that began with the creation of a specialized ministry In the affairs of the Federal National Council, then adopting the system of electing half of its members in 2006 and then the constitutional amendment of 2009, according to which the membership of the Council was extended to four years instead of two years and enabled it to set its internal regulations after the approval of the Federal Supreme Council.

The “Empowerment Program” reflected the political leadership’s vision of the importance of upgrading and strengthening the role of the Federal National Council, which constitutes a qualitative leap and a prominent sign of the modernization and development processes that the state is witnessing in all fields, and is tangible evidence of the sincere desire to enhance the oversight and legislative role of the Council according to a systematic gradual path. It takes into account the privacy enjoyed by the state, which has made long strides in the development process in the various economic, social and human sectors.

The support of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Emirati women is a milestone for his reign in the UAE, among the most prominent examples that embody this, his support, may God have mercy on him, to be a voter and candidate in the Federal National Council, which is evidence of the importance of her important and vital role In the process of building and developing a democratic society in which all segments of society are equal, which enhances the opportunities to raise issues of concern to women and the Emirati family, and contribute to strengthening and consolidating the social structure of the state.

Emirati women have received great support and appreciation in various fields, as the wise leadership believes in the importance of women in public life and national action. The accession of women to political action through the Council of Ministers and membership of the Federal National Council reflected the awareness of the leadership and people of the Emirates, their political maturity, their deep belief in the capabilities of women, and their full confidence in their capabilities as an effective partner in building the nation’s future.

The experience of women in the Federal National Council represented a quantum leap in parliamentary work in general, as the opportunity for Emirati women to run for office and vote was a clear message about the importance of their presence in the political arena, unlike some countries where women had to struggle for years to obtain her right to vote.