Abu Dhabi (WAM)





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave his country without limits, and the welfare of his citizens was his main concern… for more than fifty years. year, and from his position as Deputy Supreme Commander and then Supreme Commander, he oversaw the process of building our armed forces and enhancing their capabilities and prestige, thus establishing security and safety and providing comprehensive protection for the blessed march of the Union.

His Highness said in a statement: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… I mourn for you my brother and companion in my path, the President of our state and the leader of our march, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I knew him before the establishment of our state and the establishment of our union, and I worked with him alongside the founding Sheikhs Zayed and Rashid, may God rest their souls. When he assumed the first responsibility in the country, he launched empowerment programs and promoted development, and continued the process of building the human being…and established an Emirati global model in development.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, gave his country without limits, and the welfare of his citizens was his preoccupation.. For more than fifty years, and from his position as Deputy Supreme Commander, then Supreme Commander, he oversaw the process of building our armed forces and enhancing their capabilities and prestige, which established security and safety. It provided comprehensive protection for the blessed march of the Union. The exploits of Sheikh Khalifa are more than can be counted.. He was the best heir to Sheikh Zayed. He maintained his approach and added to his accomplishments.. In his person, noble morals were gathered.. He was generous, wise, wise, alive, respectful and loyal.. Our loss is great with the departure of Sheikh Khalifa and he compensated us with his crown prince. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his honorable brothers.. We ask God Almighty to have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa, to accept him with the righteous and the two friends, and to inspire his brothers, Al Nahyan and the sons and daughters of the Emirates beautiful patience and consolation.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

Served his flock..and loved his people

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the nation and the patron of his career, who moved to his Lord’s side yesterday, Friday, May 13, and His Highness said in a tweet through his account in Twitter: “With hearts wracked by sadness… and with souls that believe in God’s decree and destiny, we mourn the patron of our march… and our President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the people of the Emirates, the Arab and Islamic peoples, and to the world. Expand his entrance.. and make his abode the highest paradise of paradise.. Amen.. O God, we witness that Khalifa bin Zayed has fulfilled his trust.. and served his flock.. and loved his people.. O God, his people have been satisfied with him.. be satisfied with him.. and cover him with the vastness of your mercy. ..and put him in the vastness of your gardens..and inspire us and inspire his people, family and loved ones patience and solace..we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”