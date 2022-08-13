Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Khaled Al-Hinai, managing director of Al-Wahda Club, described the “Al Annabi” external camp, which is currently being held in Austria in preparation for the new season, as an outstanding success, and said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: The players, as well as finding out how to employ each player in a manner commensurate with his position and his technical, physical and skill capabilities.

He added: The team played very strong friendly matches, the last of which was facing the Saudi Federation of Jeddah, which ended in a 1-1 draw, as well as the Kuwaiti-Kuwaiti meeting, and the “Honest of Happiness” outperformed 2-1, in addition to the Cypriot match against Paphos, which came very strong, and ended with the team losing by “Quartet”, but the benefit is great, especially as it is facing a very strong team, of distinguished European style, and before that, the Saudi Abha meeting, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He added: “Friendlies” proved that Al-Wahda is very much ready, and that the upcoming period in Abu Dhabi will complete more readiness for the start of the new season.

Al-Hinai confirmed that there are absences of a group of important players, such as Khalil Ibrahim, Alaa Zuhair, Mahmoud Khamis, Pimenta, Abdul Rahman Saleh, and Al-Karbi, but the technical staff was able to find appropriate alternatives, adapt to the situation, and prepare the remaining group of players, to be on the Ready to start the season.

The managing director of Al Wahda Club thanked the technical staff and players for the great efforts in the past period, and demanded that they continue with the same approach and enthusiasm for the beginning of the season with strength and a level worthy of the name and size of Al Wahda Club.