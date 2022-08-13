Energy | Finns pay too much for electricity transmission, and according to VATT’s CEO, the reason is not greedy companies but the Energy Agency

The increase in electricity transmission prices stopped last year. However, Finns still pay quite a high price or even an excess price for their electricity transmission, says VATT CEO Mikael Collan.

13.8. 2:00 am | Updated 13.8. 14:54

The Energy Agency according to the increase in electricity transmission prices stopped last year. This may sound like good news, especially now, when the price of electric energy is rising sharply.

The sharp increase in online fees in the 2010s was a common cause of concern for Finnish electricity consumers. The electricity transfer price is determined by the place of residence, and it is not possible to tender it. Electricity transmission cannot be purchased through regional transmission monopolies operating in Finland.

The recent decline in the increase in transmission prices is still a thin consolation against the background that Finns are still paying quite a high price or even an overcharge for their electricity transmission.

VATT’s CEO Mikael Collan according to this is evident from the returns of distribution network companies, which are on average very high, especially in terms of the return on the companies’ own capital.

Online companies it would be easy to criticize the overpricing of electricity transmission at this point. However, Collan thinks that would be intellectually dishonest. The companies finance with their networks as much as the regulation allows.

In recent years, even the largest network companies have not billed as much for electricity transmission as the regulation would have allowed in principle. The limits of a reasonable return calculated by the Energy Agency for the companies are so high that the companies have settled for less.

The increase ceiling set for transfer prices may have also prevented some network companies from charging their customers the prices allowed by the regulation. Collan thinks that the companies might transfer the unbilled income to transfer prices in the future.

“It’s about a pot of hundreds of millions of euros, which the customers somehow owe to the network companies.”

Energy Agency regulates electricity transfer prices through the control model it applies to distribution network companies.

In it, the agency determines how much capital has been committed to each company’s electricity networks and, based on that, calculates a reasonable return that the company can earn from its business. Network companies then price the electricity they transfer so that their turnover stays within the limits allowed by the agency.

Collan has become known as a critic of the control model used by the Energy Agency. According to him, it distorts the reasonable return calculated for network companies to be higher than it should be.

“Due to the agency’s calculation method, the definition of the network companies’ reasonable return and thus the pricing of the transfer service cannot be considered to be fully cost-effective. It does not correspond to the costs that the companies actually incur from producing a distribution network service.”

“In other words, the agency calculates returns on capital and capital costs that have never even occurred. It’s the same as paying money for nothing.”

The result of this is that while consumers pay a high price for their electricity transmission, transmission companies on the other hand generate significantly more money for their shareholders in relation to what they have invested in the companies themselves.

Distribution network companies the financial statements are publicly available on the website of the Energy Agency. They show that the return on equity of some network companies in 2020 was even more than one hundred percent.

In practice, equity means the capital invested in the company by the company’s owners and the company’s remaining profits from previous financial periods.

Among the network companies, there are also several whose return on equity in 2020 was more than 50 percent. All in all, the return on equity of twenty companies has been more than 20 percent. In addition, there are a number of companies with a return on equity of less than five percent.

The reasonable cost of equity determined by the Energy Agency for 2020 was approximately six percent.

Despite the variation, the average profit level of network companies is quite high. It is telling that their return in 2016–2019 exceeded the return of three European company indices consisting of companies operating in competitive markets.

“When fast-moving companies slap a 20 percent interest rate on a loan, it might already be considered creepy. In the electricity network business, it has been possible to get a return on equity that is even higher than this interest rate,” says Collan.

Energy Agency made changes to its control model at the end of last year. The changes came into effect at the beginning of this year. According to the agency, the change in control methods has reduced the profit level of distribution network operations by approximately 40 percent since the beginning of the year.

Collan characterizes the changes made to the model as cosmetic. According to him, the basic problem of the control model still exists: it relies on a calculation method that does not transparently reflect the realized costs of network companies and gives the assets used in the calculation of a reasonable return, i.e. electricity networks, a higher value than reality.

“There is an electricity market regulation in the EU legislation, which requires that the pricing of electricity network services must be cost-effective. However, we use a model that calculates returns on capital items that do not correspond to the money actually committed to investments.”

“This creates capital costs for network companies that are not real, but which the companies’ customers have to pay anyway.”

Energy Agency has defended its control model by stating that the agency’s control methods are in accordance with the law and have not been questioned in any legal process. According to the agency, the model is also consistent with the EU electricity market regulation.

“In network operation monitoring methods, the use of different types of incentives, such as investment, quality or efficiency incentives, is in accordance with the Electricity Market Ordinance”, the Energy Agency in the published bulletin will be written.

In addition, the agency emphasizes in its announcement that, at best, the control model encourages distribution network companies to make their operations more efficient.

According to Collan, electricity transmission prices could still fall from the current level if the agency changed its control model to such that the companies would have to charge customers transmission prices that better match the actual costs.

“Costs of net interest-bearing capital, i.e. interest, should be billed to customers according to cost. Network companies’ return on equity should be calculated in a way that does not distort the company-specific amount of capital committed to network operations.”