Kevin Castillo (Sistecrédito) He adjusted his third stage victory in the RCN Classic and remained in the lead of the competition after winning on Thursday between Armenia and Cali (Cristo Rey), after 195 kilometers, increasing the difference in the classification.

According to the criteria of

Castillo calmly waited for the last two kilometers of the day to arrive and launched his attack to achieve his goal of obtaining victory and putting seconds ahead of his rivals.

Very solid

The Sistecrédito team rider won with a time of 4 hours, two minutes and 41 seconds, leaving him in second place overall. Cristian Muñoz (NU) at 19 seconds.

“We controlled the day very well. Some riders say that we go on wheels, but what we do is run intelligently,” said the young rider at the finish line, who won in Ibagué, Manizales and now in the capital of the country. Cauca Valley.

He added: “We have our own way of racing, we have shown it in recent days and we are in the lead.”

The loser of the day was Rodrigo Contreras (NU), who lost important seconds. He fell in the streets of Cali and on the climb to Cristo Rey he broke away from the pack and now loses one minute and six seconds.

“We take it day by day. Thanks to Gabriel Jaime Velez “We are in cycling. We knew there would be attacks, but we were calm and cool-headed. They are the ones who have to discount us if they want to win the race,” said the leader.

This Friday the day will be held with departure in Palmira, passing through Cerrito, Buga, Tuluá, Obando, Cartago and finishing in Pereira after 186.8 kilometers.

Rankings

1. Kevin Castillo 4h 02m 41s

2. Aldemar Reyes at 1 s

3. Adrian Bustamante mt

4. Cristian Muñoz mt

5. Wilson Peña mt

6. Diego Pescador mt

General

1. Kevin Castillo

2. Cristian Muñoz at 19 s

3. Diego Pescador at 25 s

4. Adrian Bustamante at 36 s

5. Robinson Lopez at 37 s