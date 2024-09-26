Mercedes-Benz is considering the exit of some of its current models in a strategy of consolidation of the offer. The German carmaker is in fact considering eliminating the GLC Coupé and the GLE Coupé from its line-up even if the Star could also consider other illustrious victims.

Mercedes models destined to say goodbye

The two SUV coupés with combustion engines are currently “top of the list” of currently available models that could leave the market, as has happened in the past with the C-Class Coupé and the S-Class Coupé with combustion engines. According to Autocar, Mercedes’ original plans were to also eliminate the A-Class hatchback and B-Class by the end of 2024, but the German carmaker then decided to wait until 2026 before definitively withdrawing them from the range. In the coming months, Mercedes will present a series of new models, including some new models based on the MMA platform, such as the third generation of the CLA sedan. The new four-door model, which will be offered in both a purely electric version and with an internal combustion engine, will be joined in 2025 by the successors to the CLA Shooting Brake, the EQA and EQB.