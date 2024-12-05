This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, December 6, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The work week ends with a somewhat more favorable day, according to the stars, in which a morning of great stress and difficulties awaits you that will come your way, but then you will have a much more pleasant second half of the day, both in matters work as well as intimate life. The final balance will be positive.

Taurus

Problems and other issues related to the economy and the material sphere, which will give you a lot of trouble, but in the end you will end up solving them or channeling them in the right direction. It is a positive day, although rich in tensions and hustle and bustle, partly because you will want to solve all the problems at once.

Gemini

The end of the work week is going to coincide with a very exciting and even lucky day for you, and things at work will generally go well for you; But, above all, many emotions of optimism and hope will emerge in you, whether rightly or even wrongly. Joys will come to your intimate life.

Cancer

Although you enjoy protection from the planets, and destiny will lead you to successfully overcome difficulties at work, or will open the way for you to achieve your goals, however, today you are going to have an emotionally stronger day. difficult and you will be at greater risk of getting carried away by negative emotions.

Leo

Due to a more harmonious and favorable transit of the Moon, today you will have a much better day than yesterday, either because of its material and work fruits, or simply because you will find yourself in a much more positive state of mind. You will also enjoy a better disposition for your romantic relationships and with your family.

Virgo

The work week ends for you with more harmonious and beneficial astral influences, especially from the Moon, so today you will be able to enjoy a more pleasant day, especially in its second half. Well prepared for work matters, although without the sacrifices or tensions of previous days. Family harmony.

Pound

Don’t get your hopes up too high in love, the happiness you dream of may not come, or if it does come, it may not come as soon, or as easily, as you expect. This is a positive day for you, in which you will have notable joy in relation to love or some other important relationship for you, but do not let your guard down.

Scorpio

The best disposition of the planets will mean that, on this last day of the work week, you can enjoy a situation of greater peace and more pleasant in general. At work you will solve everything with greater ease and harmony, and later, your intimate life will provide you with pleasant surprises and better experiences.

Sagittarius

Today you are going to have a decision-making day, one of those moments in which you have to decide whether to take one path or another. It is a favorable day, and you will also have great inspiration to choose the most correct path, both at work and in your intimate life. You feel the need for a big change.

Capricorn

The work week will end for you with a day of many stresses and problems, at least during its first half, since more pleasant experiences or events await you in the second. You may have to face an unexpected trip or the unexpected arrival of a loved one, although all of this will be for the best.

Aquarium

The Moon will transit your sign today, forming good configurations with other planets, and will benefit you, above all, in the area of ​​family and intimate relationships. But also, at work it will help you bring out the best in yourself, it will give you greater flexibility in relationships and your intuition will lead you to favorable paths.

Pisces

Today the planetary influences are going to be more harmonious and that will help you put an end to a moment of great stress in the workplace, you will even be able to get rid of an enemy, or a person who was not positive for you. However, it will also be difficult for you to avoid falling into negative or melancholic emotions.