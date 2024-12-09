Roberto Gutu gave the Federal Association of German Weightlifters (BVDG) a perfect start to the World Championships in Bahrain. In the 73 kg class, the 24-year-old managed 154 kg in the snatch, thereby improving his own German record. It is the first German World Cup medal since Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner won gold and silver in Antalya in 2010.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Gutu: “I wanted to fight for a medal at a European Championship at some point, the fact that it comes so quickly, and at a World Cup, is just crazy.” National coach Almir Velagic also reacted emotionally: “Incredible , I can hardly believe it. I almost cried after tearing it when we realized it was bronze. This really hits home for me. We are so proud of him. We had to wait an incredible 14 years for this.”

Gutu also came tenth in the clean and jerk with 177 kg, and in the duel he also achieved a strong seventh place with a German record of 331 kg. At his World Cup debut last year, Gutu had finished fifth in the snatch with a then German record of 151 kg, missing a medal by just three kg. If the German team had missed the Olympic Games in Paris as a collective, they will be at the big end of the year in Manama Gutu also welcomed Raphael Friedrich and Lisa Marie Schweizer (each on Wednesday) for the BVDG.