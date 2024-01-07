Ketamine, LSD, mushrooms, ecstasy and cocaine: the drugs used by Musk alarm Tesla and Space X executives

Elon Musk allegedly took illegal drugs and appeared drugged at several parties around the world. The Wall Street Journal writes this, reporting that the richest man in the world used LSD at a party at his home in Los Angeles in 2018, took hallucinogenic mushrooms at an event in Mexico the following year and took ketamine together with brother Kimbal Musk at a party in Miami in 2021. Already in 2008, Musk had ended up at the center of controversy for smoking marijuana in public. According to the Wall Street Journal, which also reports on the use of cocaine and ecstasy, the drug-taking by Musk, already known for his eccentric behavior, worries the managers of his companies Tesla and Space

The news had already been released by the Wall Street Journal in June 2023 as part of a major investigation on the topic. The investigation revealed that Musk took ketamine in small doses to treat depression and used higher doses at public events. This was declared by sources who had seen the Tesla CEO take the drug or who had even been informed by Musk himself.

In a tweet published shortly after the report was published, Musk said that “ketamine taken occasionally is a better option” than traditional medications for depression, citing the experience of some “friends”

Musk also railed against the “zombization of people with SSRIs,” referring to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, the class of drugs most commonly prescribed for mental health conditions. Also according to this investigation, in 2019 the Food and Drug Administration had approved an inhalable version of ketamine for the treatment of depression while the recreational use of ketamine remained illegal and the FDA approval required that patients use the drug in the presence of a healthcare professional due to the potential risk of abuse.

Musk's curiosity about drugs and the functions of the human brain is therefore far from new. The billionaire owner of Neuralink smoked marijuana during a 2018 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in a moment that went viral. Musk has also often made jokes about drugs, tweeting last April “Next time I'll buy Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”, shortly after closing a deal to buy Twitter, and has often jokingly alluded to the association of number 420 with marijuana, even in court.