Five municipal facilities in Murcia will have charging points for electric vehicles, thanks to an aid of 18,436 euros that the city council has received. Specifically, five of these infrastructures will be installed in the municipal mobile park in Espinardo, while the rest will be placed in the San Ginés Fire School, the Peridis Classroom, the El Palmar Training and Employment Initiatives Center and the police station. of the Local Police on Avenida San Juan de la Cruz. The last one will be destined for scooters.

The objective is that these charging points, which will have a total power of 66.6 kilowatts, meet the demand of the municipal electric vehicle fleet and offer Murcia City Council workers the possibility of recharging their private vehicles.

The subsidy received by the Murcia City Council corresponds to incentive programs linked to electric mobility (MOVES III), within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which will allow the installation of 9 electric vehicle charging points in several municipal buildings.

The electrical supply to the charging point will be provided from the building's interior low-voltage electrical installation through a new output line from the nearest secondary panel, duly protected and channeled, which will feed a new secondary panel equipped with the appropriate protection against overloads. , short circuits, surges and indirect contacts, from which the power line will start to the charging point; all in accordance with the low voltage electrotechnical regulations.

The parking space associated with the charging point will be duly marked indicating the reservation for electric vehicles. Likewise, the necessary lighting installation will be provided for illumination in the charging area.