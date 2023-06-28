He could have worn the Nerazzurri shirt, giving Inzaghi’s midfielder muscle and substance. Now, however, Franck Kessie can provide Inter with an important assist to have… Davide Frattesi. What is the connection between the Ivorian ex Milan and the Sassuolo midfielder that Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin are trying to wrest away from the competition from Milan, Juventus and Roma? Simple, Kessie has long made it known that he is happy in Barcelona despite a first season in which he played a lot in terms of appearances (43), but little in terms of minutes on the pitch (1,801′). He doesn’t want to leave this summer either. Or at least that’s what has been known so far. However, the former Milan player has entered the sights of the Saudi Pro League which, after first signing Cristiano Ronaldo, then Benzema, Koulibaly, Kanté and soon also Ziyech, Mendy and perhaps Firmino, is also thinking of the midfielder linked to Barcelona until 2026 Franck earns 6.5 million net plus bonuses: a lot of money, but a much higher economic offer is coming for him from Arabia. With a check also for Barça, holder of his card. For the moment, no offers have arrived at the Blaugrana headquarters, not even through intermediaries, but something is moving and even the player’s entourage is waiting for the situation to evolve.