The former AC Milan player has ended up in the sights of the Saudi Pro League and his sale could allow the Blaugrana to find the funds to give the Croatian to Xavi. Barça still don’t have the offer for the Ivorian in hand and, if they don’t sell someone, they can neither buy nor put Marcelo on the list
– MILAN
He could have worn the Nerazzurri shirt, giving Inzaghi’s midfielder muscle and substance. Now, however, Franck Kessie can provide Inter with an important assist to have… Davide Frattesi. What is the connection between the Ivorian ex Milan and the Sassuolo midfielder that Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin are trying to wrest away from the competition from Milan, Juventus and Roma? Simple, Kessie has long made it known that he is happy in Barcelona despite a first season in which he played a lot in terms of appearances (43), but little in terms of minutes on the pitch (1,801′). He doesn’t want to leave this summer either. Or at least that’s what has been known so far. However, the former Milan player has entered the sights of the Saudi Pro League which, after first signing Cristiano Ronaldo, then Benzema, Koulibaly, Kanté and soon also Ziyech, Mendy and perhaps Firmino, is also thinking of the midfielder linked to Barcelona until 2026 Franck earns 6.5 million net plus bonuses: a lot of money, but a much higher economic offer is coming for him from Arabia. With a check also for Barça, holder of his card. For the moment, no offers have arrived at the Blaugrana headquarters, not even through intermediaries, but something is moving and even the player’s entourage is waiting for the situation to evolve.
PRE BROZO MONEY
If Laporta sells Kessie to Arabia, he will have the money to present an offer to Inter for Brozovic who continues to be a priority for Xavi. The Blaugrana coach was given a free transfer Gundogan, but, after Busquets’ farewell, he is always looking for a “pure” playmaker. There is the Dutch De Jong, but he has often been used as a midfielder. And in any case the Croatian, with whom in Spain they ensure he has already spoken on the phone, he likes a lot for his international experience: he played in a Champions League final, a World Cup final plus two World Cup semi-finals. Difficult (indeed, to be excluded…) that the proposal for Inter arriving from Catalonia is the same as the one presented by Al Nassr or 23 million euros. If Brozovic doesn’t change his mind, and doesn’t say yes to the Arabs (ready to relaunch but at this point doubtful that it will be enough), then Barcelona will come back in the running and will allow Marcelo to remain in a top European championship, also earning some more than the current 6.5 million. However, Laporta needs the money… from the Arab Kessie, a sum with which Inter will try to give Frattesi to Inzaghi.
