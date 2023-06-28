Breast cancer is recognized as one of the most common types of cancer. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was the one with the highest incidence in 2020, with more than 2.2 million cases in the first year of the covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by the WHO, at least one in twelve women will get breast cancer throughout their lives. Not in vain, says the multilateral entity, said disease is the leading cause of death in women.

And, according to a recent study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, there are five exercises that could help reduce cancer onset.

The five recommended exercises to prevent breast cancer

Routine to prevent tendinitis

According to the study “Quantity and intensity of physical activity in leisure time and lower risk of cancer”, published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Oncology’, the regular practice of physical exercise could help prevent the appearance of breast cancer in a range that goes from 6 to 10%.

The greatest well-being, says the study, responds to a practice that involves between 23 and 30 hours per week.

And in accordance with this idea, the ‘Oncosalud’ portal, a Peruvian project specializing in the prevention and treatment of cancer, there are five exercises that would be the greatest contribution to reducing the incidence of breast cancer.

According to the information, strength exercises, such as the squat and the biceps curl are two of the most recommended. In addition, The ironin which the abdominal contraction is intense, is usually very well reviewed to prevent the disease.

Lastly, with reference to sports as such, the pedaling exercised in the cycling or the walk of running.

A key exercise for muscle strengthening

According to Harvard University, the exercise of getting up from the chair helps to strengthen the muscles of the lower body.

For the move, the idea, experts say, is to contract your abdominal muscles and exhale as you slowly rise up.



“Repeat for a total of 8 to 10 times. Rest 30 to 60 seconds, then do another set”suggests Julie Corliss, executive editor of the ‘Harvard Heart Letter.’

