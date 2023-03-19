Paramount Pictures announced that Good Burger 2the sequel to the original film, is already approved, and its premiere will be through the Paramount+ video service.

But the good news doesn’t end there, as original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will still be back.

This revelation came during Friday’s episode of the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwhich is directed by this American presenter.

Production on this film will begin in May of this year and it is planned to debut on Paramount+ later in 2023. Thompson had some comments about his return.

The actor began by saying ‘I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!’. Kenan Thompson highlighted how proud he is to be a part of something that many generations love.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

Likewise, he highlighted ‘[…]And now to be back where it all started on the sequel is surreal!’.

Mitchell, for his part, pointed out “Ed is one of those timeless characters who has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to be able to continue to do so after all these years.”.

It is amazing for him to follow the story with Good Burger 2 with its characters for those who grew up watching it and their children.

When did the original Good Burger with Kenan and Kell come out?

The first movie of Good Burger It came out on the 25th of 1997 in the United States. This tape is based on a series of Nickelodeon comedy sketches which starred Kel Mitchell as Ed.

This film cost $8.5 million to make in the 1990s and ultimately ended as a financial success. All because it raised $23.7 million dollars; It almost tripled what was invested but in those years it had no follow-up.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

For many fans this tape achieved cult status. Before the announcement of Good Burger 2Mitchell and Kenan Thompson did a skit for the film in The Tonight Show in 2015.

Since then they commented that they were interested in participating in a sequel to this film. Again, Kel Mitchell appeared as Ed in a new version of All Thatwhich happened in 2019.

