The former tronista of Men and Women has published the words written by Oriana on his Instagram page

Yesterday evening the production of the Big Brother VIP announced the news of Daniele Dal Moro’s disqualification. According to the words of the release of the authors of the reality show, the former tronista of Men and women he allegedly assumed disrespectful attitudes that forced him to leave the most spied on house in Italy forever. Following what happened, Oriana Marzoli she decided to write him a letter that moved everyone. Let’s find out together what his words were.

All those who believed that flirting born between Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli in the house of Big Brother VIP was false they must now change their mind. A few hours ago, in fact, the former tronista of Men and women shared with his followers a letter written for him by Oriana whose words moved everyone.

These are the words with which the competitor of the Big Brother VIP began the letter for her Daniel:

Dani, I am writing to you now that they have just told us that you will no longer be here with us. I swear you don’t know how sorry I am. I am crying as I tell you these words. I feel too bad, I’m sad and you don’t know how much. I would have liked to say goodbye before leaving and above all I wished you would not leave.

And, continuing, Oriana Marzoli he then added:

I’m even more sorry for how we’ve been these past few hours. You know how much I care, the affection I feel for you and that I really care. I swear. I very much hope that outside you want to continue to know us, I promise you that I will be calmer. Wait for me outside because as soon as I go out I want to see you and I want you to take me to this beautiful “forest” you were telling me about.

Finally, concluding, Vippona concluded her moving story letter in this way: