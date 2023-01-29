In a few days the Modàs will be competing in Sanremo, after a few years of absence. The song they bring to the competition is called “Leave me” and will tell the story of the depression Kekko Silvestre, the band’s frontman, has come to terms with in recent years. “In April 2021 I woke up and I couldn’t bend my legs,” said the singer in an interview with Corriere della Sera, “I thought it was a flu but after ten days in bed I feared it might be a degenerative disease. A neurologist visited me and diagnosed me with depression.”

A diagnosis that made the singer aware of a series of inconveniences he has been experiencing for some time. “I had panic attacks before concerts for years, but I went on denying it, showing myself strong also because of my sense of responsibility towards my family and my parents. I accumulated too much and the brain finally blocked my physique”. And he adds: “Depression is a dark evil that does not show itself and lives inside you”.

A difficult period for the artist, who does not deny having thought of quitting completely: “I was so destroyed that I welcomed the news of the stop of tours due to Covid. But in reality the pandemic gave me the coup de grace. When you’re in that state you try to keep only the things that make you feel safe: the usual restaurant, the usual friends. Covid took that away from me too “.

So the time has come to stop: “There were moments that weren’t easy, I remember when those close to me saw me staring into space. Then came the physical block: a month later, on May 11th, I started treating myself. Drugs are the poison I talk about in the song. At first you see them like this, you think those medicines are given to crazy people. I was ashamed, but slowly I returned to seeing the positive sides of life”, adds the leader of the Modà.

Not everything has passed today but Silvestre is recovering with music and is ready to return in front of the general public of Sanremo: “Last year’s tour left me full of adrenaline and made me understand that if you stay on the sofa you won’t heal . This gave me the courage to face the Festival”.