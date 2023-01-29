The German chancellor Olaf Scholz is ready to talk again with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. “I will talk to Putin on the phone again, because it is necessary to talk to each other,” she said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

However Scholz reiterated that peace is in Putin’s hands. “It’s up to Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine and put an end to this terrible and senseless war that has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives,” he added.