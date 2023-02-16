Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and president of the Fuerza Popular political partyhas unsuccessfully tried to reach the Presidency of Peru on three occasions as a representative of Fujimorism in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Peruvian politics attacked President Gustavo Petro in the last few hours, after the Colombian president criticized the actions of the neighboring country’s Police in protests against the government of the interim president, Dina Boluarte.

(Also read: Peruvian congressmen declare Gustavo Petro as ‘persona non grata’).

I am going to ask you publicly not to put your red nose in Peru

From the Government Palace, where he met on Wednesday night with BoluarteFujimori gave a press conference and said that they will not accept “foreign terrorism” getting involved in Peru.

“With reference to the crisis of international interference that we have seen, the only thing I want to point out at this moment, especially after Mr. Petro’s statements, I am going to ask him publicly not to stick his red nose in Peru,” Fujimori said. .

And he added: “Peru has defeated terrorism and we are not going to accept foreign terrorism to get involved in our country. I want to send my fraternal embrace to the Colombian people, but my total repudiation of the guerrilla Gustavo Petro”, he added.

(You can read: Ex-military killed a student by mistaking him for a thief; he shot him in the back).

🇵🇪 | Keiko Fujimori: “I am going to ask Mr. @petrogustavo that he does not put his red nose in Peru. Peru has defeated terrorism and we are not going to accept foreign terrorism to get involved in our country.” pic.twitter.com/2CPgOxRvrD —Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) February 16, 2023

The Fujimori’s words against the Colombian president They come after the Foreign Relations Commission of Congress rejected and described as “an offense against the PNP, Peru and a trivialization of the Holocaust” the accusations of Petro, who compared the public forces of Peru with “Nazis”.

In addition, the commission approved a motion to reject Petro’s words and declared the president of the Colombians persona non grata, which does not allow his entry into Peru.

More news