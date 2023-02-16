The Ford Mustang Dark Horse with 5.0-liter V8 will appear in (American) showrooms later this year. Lucky owners-to-be can now order their 500-horsepower track toy with the five-spoke 19-inch carbon fiber wheels you see in these photos.

Just a few words that come to mind: sublime, useful, daring, crazy, imposing. We chose ‘sick’ for the headline above, but feel free to add your own interpretation.

The carbon rims of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The hefty pieces of art are the work of Australian Carbon Revolution. They previously fitted wheels to a number of Shelbys and the Ford GT, but this is the first time they have been involved in a so-called core vehicle-program. This means that their technology is being ‘adopted more widely’. In other words, that more cars will look like this one. Good news.

What exactly does that technology entail? Carbon Revolution says these wheels reduce unsprung weight and rotating mass by 37 percent over the standard aluminum wheels. They use the company’s Diamond Weave technology, which is supposed to provide a ‘perfect’ finish on the visible surfaces. Blue details are also incorporated, in line with the accents that you encounter outside and inside the Dark Horse.

200 tests

It is the first time Carbon Revolution has made a five-spoke design for Ford. The company is particularly proud of the positioning of the lug nuts (yes, really). These are placed between the spokes for a more prominent appearance that also pays homage to Ford’s heritage. More than 200 tests were carried out to ensure that the wheels would be suitable. When the Ford Mustang Dark Horse goes on sale this summer, the new wheels can be ordered immediately.