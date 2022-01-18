The organization, recognized as extremist in Kazakhstan, provoked the riots that took place in early January. This was stated on Tuesday, January 18, by the state secretary of the republic Yerlan Karin in an interview with the TV channel “Khabar-24“.

“All this situation was taken advantage of by radicals, terrorist groups. And including one of the extremist organizations recognized by the court, provoked these speeches, riots, openly incited violent actions, in particular, to seize administrative buildings, ”Karin said.

He clarified that it was through the chats of this organization that specific instructions and instructions were distributed. The Secretary of State added that an attempt to bring radical ideologies and behaviors into society is already visible. At the same time, Karin did not specify which organization he was talking about.

At the same time, the Secretary of State drew attention to the fact that anti-terrorist operations will continue in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, despite the lifting of the state of emergency.

“Despite the fact that tomorrow the state of emergency, the state of emergency, will be lifted, the ATO regime will remain in some regions, the regime of the anti-terrorist operation, at the same time, the highest level,” Karin concluded.

Earlier in the day, the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, said that the state of emergency and curfew were canceled in Kazakhstan on the night of Wednesday, January 19.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to rising prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, the rallies turned into riots. The situation has escalated especially in the country’s largest city, Alma-Ata. A curfew was declared. Radical rioters broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence.

The presidential administration noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata were snipers with special rifles. The commandant’s office of the city said that the brutal actions of the attackers testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the gangs.

A state of emergency has been declared throughout the country.

For help in overcoming the terrorist threat, Tokayev turned to the CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. After that, peacekeepers of the organization were sent to the republic, who took under protection a number of strategic objects. On January 12, the operation was completed. According to Tokayev, the presence of CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country.

Azamat Sargazin, a senior assistant to Kazakhstan’s prosecutor general, said on January 18 that 44 investigations into terrorism and 15 into murders are underway in Kazakhstan since the riots. On the same day, it became known that since the beginning of the riots in Alma-Ata, the security forces had detained more than 2.7 thousand people for participating in illegal actions, looting and other crimes.