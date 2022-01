The lifeless body of a 41-year-old woman was found this evening in an apartment in the San Paolo district of Rome. A report alerted the 118 health workers. The agents of the Flying Department, the Flying Squad and the men of the San Paolo police station also intervened on the spot. At the moment, no investigative leads are excluded.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site