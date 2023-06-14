Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 00:35



The athlete from Muleño Mohamed Katir continues to finalize his preparation for the outdoor World Cup in Budapest that will be held at the end of August. Thus, tomorrow he plans to compete in the Bislett Games in Oslo, a competition framed in the Diamond League. Katir will contest the 1,500 meter race, in which he will try to surprise the great favorite, the Norwegian Jakob Ingebriegtsen, who is also running at home.

Mo Katir, who has a mark of 3.28.76 in this distance, has the goal of achieving his fourth victory in the Diamond League, after the two achieved in 2021, both in the English town of Gateshead, in 3,000 and 5,000 meters, and the one achieved on the 2nd in Florence, where he prevailed over the cream of the five kilometers on the track worldwide. Only Ingebrigtsen was missing, but in the capital of Tuscany there was the Olympic gold medalist, Joshua Cheptegei, and the Olympic champion of the 10,000 meters, Selemon Barega. Also the Olympic and world runner-ups, Mohammed Ahmed and Jacob Krop, respectively.

European Games



The athlete from Muleño, in addition, before the World Cup that will be held in the capital of Hungary, will continue to refine his set-up in the European Team Championship, a competition integrated into the European Games that will be held from June 20 to 25 in the Polish Silesian population. Katir will lead a Spanish team of 46 top-level athletes.