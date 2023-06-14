A new trailer for the latest animated short film from pixar“Carl’s date”, which will revolve around carl fredrickson and his talking dog Dugcharacters who previously appeared in “Up: a high adventure”, award-winning film oscar for Best Animated Film. “Carl’s Date” will be released on June 22 along with the Disney and Pixar film “Items”.

The short, written and directed by Bob Peterson, shows Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a friend, despite having no idea how dating works nowadays. His trusty pet, Dug, steps in to calm Carl’s nerves and offers some highly effective tips for making friends, if you’re a dog.