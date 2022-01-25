Katia Smutniak shows off a new haircut on social media, here is the new look of the actress

Over the last few hours Katia Smutniak left all his fans speechless on social media. The famous actress has decided to change look going to his trusted hairdresser for a new haircut. This time the woman opted for a pixie cut rebellious leaving everyone breathless.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Katia Smutniak is one of them actresses most popular in the world of cinema. Recently the woman became the protagonist of a gossip after showing off her new look on social media. It is a haircut pixie cut which is somewhat reminiscent of Bob Dylan, a little of Patti Smith. Let’s find out all the details together.

At the age of 42 years oldKatia Smutniak has no intention of following the rigid canons of beauty imposed by the company. In fact, the Polish actress has dramatically revolutionized hers appearance going to the hairdresser to choose a new haircut.

This time the decision of the actress has fallen on a pixie cut which is somewhat reminiscent of Bob Dylan and a little of Patti Smith. To show the result of the work was herself through a photo posted on her profile that portrays her smoking a cigarette.

It goes without saying that, within a few hours, the post in question has reached a boom in likes and many fans have left comments positive. These the words of a follower:

How do you put it, brunette, blonde, short hair, long hair, without make-up, jeans or dress … Always the most beautiful woman there is.

Pixie cut: the haircut sported by Katia Smutniak

Over the years the pixie cut has had a success incredible. It is a haircut that can be used as an alternative to that of little boy. In this way Monica Barucchi, Technical Director Cotril, comments: