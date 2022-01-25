The pulse on who goes further in the eastern conflict wrote a new chapter on Tuesday when the Russian government decided to start new military maneuvers in front of the Ukrainian border and in Crimea. This is his response to the “alert” decreed on Monday by the United States to mobilize 8,500 soldiers to reinforce NATO troops in Eastern Europe. The deployment has not yet taken place but “is worrying” and “exacerbates” tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Tuesday.

This movement has involved the deployment of 6,000 soldiers and almost a hundred planes that are already testing the launch of missiles in the annexed peninsula of Crimea. The word missile causes a special alarm. The US, the Kiev government and a good part of the allies believe that if Moscow opts for an incursion into Ukraine – to support the pro-Russian territories of Donbass – it will do so with considerable use of its arsenal of technologically “unbeatable” rockets, in the words of Vladimir Putin.

These exercises represent a considerable reinforcement to the contingent that the Kremlin has already placed in the region -between 100,000 and 200,000 soldiers- and contribute to closing the trap on Ukraine. After the troops stationed on the other side of the southern border of this country weeks ago and the deployments in Belarus and the Black Sea, the maneuvers in Crimea complete a land, sea and air clamp on the former republic whose government reiterated this Tuesday the calls to the calm”. Ukrainians watched as Canada joined the withdrawal of its diplomatic staff in Kiev and other governments, such as Sweden, are considering calling their fellow citizens.

Among the positive messages, that of the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, stood out, who asked the population not to “panic”. According to intelligence services, Russia is dedicated to maneuvers and has not created any specific group that could spearhead an invasion. Reznikov believes that the possibility of a war is slim: “There is no reason to think that an invasion will happen tomorrow from a military point of view.”

President Joe Biden indirectly agreed with this impression last night by stating that “there is no intention” to send US troops to Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declared that the alert decreed on Monday responds to the objectives of “reassuring our NATO allies” and sending “a very clear signal to Putin.” The 8,500 soldiers will only be mobilized as support in the event of an intervention by NATO’s rapid action forces and they would not act within Ukrainian territory.

The danger exists as long as neither side loosens the pressure. And despite the noise of recent days, the crucial knot still persists, since no agreements have been reached on a single one of the demands put on the table by the Russian government for a possible de-escalation. Among them the one that right now leads to a dead end: the withdrawal of the Alliance forces from the former Soviet republics and the promise that it will not install bases in Ukraine (something that, on the other hand, would be literally unrealizable at this time in function of the NATO entry criteria’.

The consequence is that the lengthening of the conflict and the growing leadership of the US in global decision-making are beginning to cause discomfort within the Alliance. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic announced on Tuesday that he will order the withdrawal of “every Croatian soldier” present in NATO forces if tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to grow. The decision, he added, “has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia. It has to do with the dynamics of the internal politics of the United States”, which he accused of raising the tone of the conflict.

The crisis has the clock as an enemy and the more it perpetuates, the greater the chances of collapse. White House sources recalled on Tuesday that the letter of the US response to Russian demands remains and that no one considers the diplomatic channel exhausted yet: French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation this week . And a summit under the format of the ‘Normandy quartet’ is not ruled out either; that is, between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, whose technical delegations meet from this Tuesday in Paris.

At the moment, there is an animated man. Biden is satisfied with the “unity” he found in Monday’s telematic round with the top leaders of the EU, NATO, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. “I had a very, very, very good meeting: full unanimity with all the European leaders,” he said. If so, it is quite possible that the EU also shares its catalog of sanctions, although it does not say anything at the moment. Apart from possible direct economic punishments on Putin, the US wants to ban any transaction in dollars in Russian banks and block the import of high technology, which would curb Moscow’s expectations in the thriving aircraft, defense and artificial intelligence industries.