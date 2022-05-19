The driver Karla Tarazona She was surprised by her partner Rafael Fernández, who came to the morning show accompanied by her youngest children to celebrate her birthday live. Initially, the production decorated the studio and her colleagues showed her a video with the greeting of her little ones, without imagining that minutes later they would be with her.

The presenter was moved to see them enter the live set dressed in white and with sunflowers, for which she received them with a big hug. The actress commented that she did not know about the surprise, since earlier she had enlisted the children to go to school.

In turn, the famous “King of Eggs” arrived with a bouquet of the same flowers, dressed in white and with a box of the Louis Vuitton brand, which had a luxurious wallet. However, his companions Kurt Villavicencio and Adriana Quevedo were shocked and began to joke.

How much did the Louis Vuitton bag cost?

Rafael Fernández’s luxurious gift cost around 11,000 soles, according to the prices on the website of the well-known designer brand Louis Vuitton.

The gift consisted of a gold purse from the Neverfull line and a silk scarf to complement the bag of the host of Panamericana Televisión.

2019 truck

A few weeks ago, for Mother’s Day, Rafael gave her a second-hand 2019 Land Rover pickup.

For this reason, Karla asked, between smiles, for a new gift. “For my birthday it has to be different, the bag that I mentioned to you has to be first class and with a well-filled wallet. Also, it must be from the latest collection, don’t bring me from the past models. What you saved on the car, now you have to spend on the wallet, ”she joked.

Finally, Kurt Villavicencio gave him another bag on behalf of the production. The gift was compared to the one he received minutes before and as a joke he specified: “This is from Louis Pluto”, which caused laughter on the television set.