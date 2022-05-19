The main beneficiary states will be Bahia and Minas Gerais, hit by heavy rains at the end of last year

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday night (May 18, 2022) the provisional measure 1092 of 2021, which opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 700 million for the Ministry of Citizenship to assist Brazilian regions affected by the heavy rains in December. The text goes to the Senate.

The main beneficiary states will be Bahia and Minas Gerais, both affected by floods at the end of last year.

Of the approved funds, R$ 200 million will be for the distribution of food to traditional and specific population groups and R$ 500 million for social protection within the scope of Suas (Single Social Assistance System).

Food baskets will be sent to residents of these regions in partnership with the federal program Pátria Voluntária.

In Bahia, 13 municipalities were affected, with around 470,000 people in a vulnerable situation. Of these, nearly 80,000 were left homeless or displaced as a result of the floods.

In Minas Gerais, the number of people affected exceeded the 40,000 mark in 84 municipalities, which declared a state of emergency or public calamity.

With information from Brazil Agency