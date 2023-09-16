Karim Benzema: the ‘blooper’ of the year? Incredible goal that fails in Arabia, video

Karim Benzema won all the titles he played for with Real Madrid, his time in Spanish football was marked by goals, assists and magical nights in the Champions League. But after several seasons, he decided to leave Europe and embark on a new experience in Arab football.

After winning his only Ballon d’Or in 2022 and achieving all the group and individual awards in Europe, Benzema was tempted by the 200 million euros per season that Ittihad Jeddah of the Saudi Professional League put on the table.

Benzema stars in curious moment in match

This Thursday, the French forward started for Ittihad Jeddah on the sixth round of the Saudi Arabian league, where they faced Al-Akhdoud. Benzema was key in the victory of his team, which won by the smallest difference with his goal, but it made headlines worldwide for the incredible mistake a few minutes before the end of the match.

About the 82nd minute, Benzema received a ball leaked through the defense and went alone against the rival goalkeeper, but at the moment of attempting a dribble, he collapsed to the grass and it became a meme because of the funny moment.

However, the curious moment remained in the memory for Karim Benzema who this season started his participation in the Saudi Professional League on the right foot, he has three goals in six games in the tournament where his team is second, behind Neymar’s Al Hilal .

