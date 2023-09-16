Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Karim Benzema: the ‘blooper’ of the year? Incredible goal that fails in Arabia, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Karim Benzema: the ‘blooper’ of the year? Incredible goal that fails in Arabia, video

Close


Close

Karim Benzema

The Frenchman missed an unusual goal in front of the goalkeeper

Photo:

Instagram: Karim Benzema / Screenshot

The Frenchman missed an unusual goal in front of the goalkeeper

The Frenchman was the protagonist of a video that has gone viral on social networks.

Karim Benzema won all the titles he played for with Real Madrid, his time in Spanish football was marked by goals, assists and magical nights in the Champions League. But after several seasons, he decided to leave Europe and embark on a new experience in Arab football.

See also  “Our goal is to become world champions” - Motokicx

After winning his only Ballon d’Or in 2022 and achieving all the group and individual awards in Europe, Benzema was tempted by the 200 million euros per season that Ittihad Jeddah of the Saudi Professional League put on the table.

(We tell you: Another scandal breaks out in the Spanish women’s team, they rebelled).

Benzema stars in curious moment in match

This Thursday, the French forward started for Ittihad Jeddah on the sixth round of the Saudi Arabian league, where they faced Al-Akhdoud. Benzema was key in the victory of his team, which won by the smallest difference with his goal, but it made headlines worldwide for the incredible mistake a few minutes before the end of the match.

(Read here: Linda Caicedo shines for Real Madrid: exquisite assist at 37 seconds, video).

About the 82nd minute, Benzema received a ball leaked through the defense and went alone against the rival goalkeeper, but at the moment of attempting a dribble, he collapsed to the grass and it became a meme because of the funny moment.

However, the curious moment remained in the memory for Karim Benzema who this season started his participation in the Saudi Professional League on the right foot, he has three goals in six games in the tournament where his team is second, behind Neymar’s Al Hilal .

See also  Juve, Bremer on social media: "There are pains that we will carry with us forever"

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Karim #Benzema #blooper #year #Incredible #goal #fails #Arabia #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Belgian justice dictates sentences of 20 years to life in prison for those mainly responsible for the Brussels attacks in 2016

Belgian justice dictates sentences of 20 years to life in prison for those mainly responsible for the Brussels attacks in 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result