The Belgian justice system has sentenced this Friday to harsh sentences, from 20 years to life in prison, the main convicts for the terrorist attacks of March 22, 2016 at the airport and a metro station in Brussels, which left 35 dead and hundreds of wounded. The sentences were announced on Friday night, after five days of deliberations by the 12 members of the jury assigned to the case, and the three judges responsible, during a long session in the Brussels court where the trial has been held in recent months. longest in Belgian judicial history.

Only one of the six convicted at the end of July of terrorist murder – two other defendants were found guilty of belonging to a terrorist group – will not add more years to their previous sentences: it is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the commandos which on November 13, 2015 caused the death of 130 people in Paris. The Belgian justice has considered that the sentences that already weigh on him, one of 20 years for a previous shooting in Belgium and another, life without the possibility of shortening the sentence, in France, are “sufficient.” Abdeslam, who fled to Belgium after the Paris attacks, was arrested days before the Brussels attacks. It is believed that his arrest was the trigger for the new jihadist terrorist attack in the Belgian capital. In total, six of those accused of the Brussels attacks had already been sentenced to harsh sentences in France last year.

This is also the case of Mohamed Abrini, the “man with the hat”, one of the terrorists who should have detonated the explosives at the Zaventem airport but who, for unknown reasons, refused to do so. But Abrini, who must also serve a life sentence – although reviewable at 22 years – in France, has however now been sentenced to another 30 years in prison for his participation in the Brussels attacks.

Both convicts are expected to be handed over to France to serve their sentences, after Belgian justice this week rejected Abdeslam’s request to serve his sentence in Belgium. None of them appealed the French sentence, so they could spend the rest of their days, or a good part of them, behind bars in the neighboring country. The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office had requested this same week a new life sentence for both. “He has not changed, he is still just as radicalized, he does not deserve any mitigating circumstances,” federal prosecutor Paule Somers said of Abdeslam, while the accused remained impassive in the secured glass booth in which the entire trial, which began in December after several months of delay.

Of those found guilty of murder and attempted terrorist murder at the end of July for the Brussels attacks, three received life sentences this Friday: this is Osama Krayem, of Swedish origin and also convicted in Paris (in both trials he always maintained the silence); Bilal El Makhoukhi and Usama Atar. The latter was tried in absentia, since he is presumed dead: the jihadist group Islamic State (ISIS) announced the death of the alleged mastermind of the Brussels attacks in 2019 in Syria, although Belgian justice did not confirm it. has been able to confirm. The sixth of the six top perpetrators, Ali Haddad Asufi, has been sentenced to another 20 years.

Two other defendants, Sofien Ayari and Hervé Bayingana Muhirwa, were found guilty in July of belonging to a terrorist group, but not of murder. This Friday, the Brussels court decided that Ayari’s previous sentence in France, of 30 years, is “sufficient”, the same as in the case of Abdeslam, while it sentenced Muhirwa to 10 years in prison, of which He has already purged seven, according to the Belgian press. Of the total of 10 initial defendants, only two were acquitted in July.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

At the conclusion of the process on July 25, it was also decided to increase the death count from 32 to 35, because the jury considered that the subsequent deaths of three victims were directly related to the attacks, despite taking place months and even years later. One of them occurred in May 2022, after the victim underwent euthanasia due to the psychological suffering caused by the aftermath of the attack and which was considered unbearable. Another, who was fighting a cancer that was under control thanks to medication, had to stop treatment due to injuries caused by the subway explosion and ended up dying on October 28, 2017. The third victim suffered severe post-traumatic stress disorder. and committed suicide on April 18, 2021.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.