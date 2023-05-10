Is there a sexual technique that does not seek orgasm? As strange or contradictory as it sounds for many, it is a reality and this method bears the name of karezza. But what may surprise you the most is that it is mainly recommended for who seek to relight the flame in their relationship.

Making love without trying to reach or have an orgasm as the ultimate goal is the basis that broadly describes the Karezza method, which seeks to center its essence on reconnect a couple beyond a climax, but in its purest essence. But it is also a technique that gives a spark of freshness to perhaps already mechanical and stuffy positions and encounters.

What is Karezza and what does it mean?

It is common that after some time a couple tends to fall into a certain monotony either routineThat is why in some cases they resort to therapy, sex toys, costumes, role plays and others in the search to rekindle the spark. However, few are those who dare to put the Karezza method into practice.

At first it must be defined that karezza is a word that comes from the Italian word ‘carezza’ which means caress. And that word has been chosen because in itself the sexual technique has to do with giving priority to the game of caresses, kisses, glances, massages and toying above orgasm or climax. It is putting attachment and affection in the foreground, before the end or conclusion of the act. That is to say make love without having to penetrate or vent.

And it is that the mission is not to eradicate the sexual act, but it is about not seeing it as the sole purpose of the intimate relationship, but as a set of feelings, sensations and experiences. All of the above would make it possible to achieve a conscious connection of all the senses and a greater emotional penetration with the couple.

Understanding that sex is much more than an orgasm or intercourse could be complex, but when intimate life has become mechanical, routine and cold, it is not so difficult to understand. If we add to the above that there are people who suffer from some disorders such as vaginismus, erectile dysfunction, and more, this would help them stop worrying about having to do the job in bed and would give them satisfaction in another sense.

How to apply the Karezza method?

Some manuals and books on this technique or method have in common starting with two weeks without sexual intercourse. During this period, the couple should practice exercises such as sitting face to face with hands clasped, just looking at each other and without saying words.

Dancing naked, caressing a lot, kissing a lot, hugging for more than a minute are other recommendations to apply during the two weeks without sex.

After completing that period of time, you should start with meetings that prioritize kisses, caresses, looks and touch. Giving themselves the time to enjoy themselves, to feel, to be together hand to hand without having to rush to reach the top and conclude. It is putting above all the experience of touching and prioritizing each other.

This will help to reconnect as a couple, but also to awaken instincts and even little mechanical encounters, which would surely reactivate the spark to take the next step.

It cannot be overlooked to clarify that the Karezza method It is recommended for couples that they already are established and not so much for those who have casual encounters with temporary partners.