The Museum of Pan-African Heritage in the World project (Pan African Heritage World Museum) was presented this Tuesday (9) by the founder and president of the entity, the Ghanaian professor Kojo Yankah. The presentation took place in the library of the Palmares Cultural Foundation, in Brasília, and had the participation of the entity’s president. The museum is under construction in the city of Accra, Ghana, with physical opening scheduled for 2025.

A version online from the museum is now available for users to browse. Internet users can make a tour digital and access information in several languages, including Portuguese. Since 2010, the project has gathered material provided by different countries and organizations. The content is related to the records of the presence of black people in the world, with emphasis on the contributions of enslaved people in the construction of civilizations, especially in the Americas.

The planned structure of the museum will have a pan-African library and a children’s library; the Palace of the African Kingdoms (15 ancestral and 15 current); the Pan-African Park of Heroes and Heroines; in addition to an area dedicated to medicinal plants from the continent, chalets, conference room, food court with African cuisine; an innovation center and a hall of fame. In this section, the representation of the Afro-Brazilian Zumbi dos Palmares is foreseen.

Professor Yankah lamented that African nations had been divided over the centuries by the influence of European colonizers and that, as a result, many tribes had fought against each other. For him, the new space will have the function of overcoming differences and separations and will be a place of pilgrimage. “Our motto is to heal, educate and inspire”.

Yankah pointed to the potential for Brazilians from the African diaspora to contribute to the museum, who will be able to add information to the museum.

Representatives

Four representatives of the non-governmental organization Friends of Congo were present at Tuesday’s meeting. They argued that the African country was what influenced the construction of current civilizations around the world.

The event was also attended by the Ghanaian ambassador to Brazil, Abena Busia, and by representatives of religions of African origin.