Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West suggested that he will run for president of the United States in 2024 Y wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. The artist, who goes by the name Ye, posted a series of videos to his Twitter account late Thursday, along with the “Ye 24” logo.

(Also: Kanye West is accused of showing intimate photos and videos of Kim Kardashian)

He then uploaded a video of himself talking about a recent meeting with the former Republican president in Florida. “I think the thing that upset Trump the most (was) me asking him to be my vice president,” said West, 45.

(Read here: Adidas will continue to sell Kanye West clothing but will drop the name ‘Yezzy’)

“Trump basically started yelling at me across the table, telling me I’m going to lose,” West said. “I was like, wait Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

Trump, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, announced on November 15 that he will run again in 2024.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ye’s remarks. The artist published two days ago that he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his luxurious Florida residence. “I can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting,” he posted on Twitter.

“What do you think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” It was unclear if the rapper was serious about his intentions, or if he was seeking publicity after coming under fire for posting denounced anti-Semitic comments on Instagram and Twitter.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was not present. Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since gunmen entered her Paris hotel room.

It’s not the first time West has dabbled in politics. He ran for president in 2020, but got fewer than 70,000 votes, ranking seventh.

In October, German sportswear giant Adidas severed its lucrative relationship with West after the star made anti-Semitic remarks. Adidas later said the end of its business relationship with West, with whom it had designed the hit “Yeezy” line, had forced the firm to halve its 2022 net income forecast.

Parisian fashion house Balenciaga and US-based Gap have also ended ties with West, who appeared at a Paris fashion show last month wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, defiant of the racial equality movement. Black Lives Matter.

AFP

In other news