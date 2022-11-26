Aracely Arambula 47 years old, has caused reactions of all kinds by sharing a unique photo, and that is that she appeared in super daring red lingerie with which she left nothing to the imagination, since she rarely wears these designs and when she does, she excites people. everybody.

In the photo you can see Aracely Arámbula in front of the mirror and she unleashes madness for a great reason, she has the great body of a true goddess of Olympus and her fans noticed it, but that’s not all, because they sent her flirtatious compliments.

“I will no longer eat chocolates”, “Goddess!!! Luis Miguel returns with her, forgive him”, “What Luis Miguel missed”, “My God, what a beauty of a woman, you do not know how much I admire you, I love you @aracelyarambula”, “It only needs a little more light, otherwise, exquisite,” write the networks.

What gave a much more intense atmosphere to the photo of the famous Chule, was that some candles appear in the place, making a much more fanciful scene for many, also making it clear that total beauty will always be left over.

As many already know, the last relationship that the soap opera actress was known to have was with Luis Miguel, for which many want her to return with the so-called Sol de México, with whom she had two children, but she is not of all interested in it.

It is worth mentioning that a few months ago the star returned to the small screen at the hands of Televisa with the soap opera La Madrastra.